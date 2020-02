The folks at Paramount Pictures are happy right now as their film “Sonic The Hedgehog” took the number one spot at the box office this weekend raking in around #70 million. Sonic was followed by Warner Brothers “Birds Of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn”, then by Sony Pictures “Fantasy Island” in third. Sony has another film at fourth place & it’s “Bad Boys For Life” , which was followed by Universal Pictures “1917” in fifth.

