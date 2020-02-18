Happy Birthday Mike!

Now you know we have to send a super humongous Birthday shout to the GREATEST Basketball player of ALL TIME!!! Yeah…..I said it! The one & only Michael “Air” Jordan! I started off not really feeling Jordan because he beat my Georgetown Hoyas in 82′, but that’s another story for another day! Hahahaha!!! I’m not gonna talk championships, awards, & accolades because you know’em all (if you don’t, it’s too many to name). The man not only changed the game, but transcended into a real life “ICON”. One of the few people on this earth who 90% of the world knows who he is. Also becoming the first Billionaire athlete just further pushed the narrative that he is truly ‘The Greatest’. I mean when your shoes are still the most popular ones in the game, & you’ve been retired for years, that says enough right there. Enjoy your day MJ!

