CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ Had a Throuple For The First Time Ever Look at a Home

High Angle View Of Townscape Against Sky

Source: Richard Sassaman / EyeEm / Getty

One of the most recent episodes of HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ not only made history, but also made a lot of viewers and users either intrigued or uncomfortable.

The program featured its first polygamous throuple – three people in a relationship with each other.

In an episode called “Three’s Not a Crowd in Colorado Springs,” the romantic trio (Angelica (Geli), Brian and Lori) were in search of a different place to live that could accommodate the three of them.

Wherever they were going to live had to be in threes, from the bathroom (three sinks) to the garage (three-car).

So how did they meet in the first place, and how did they become a throuple?

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

During the episode, it was explained that Brian and Lori got married in 2002 and they have two children together. The couple said they then fell in love with Geli after meeting her in a bar.

The trio then entered into a relationship with Brian and Lori exchanging vows with Geli in a commitment ceremony in Aruba, a few weeks before taping “House Hunters.”

You can imagine that Twitter users had a lot to say about this episode and throuple!

So did they find what they were looking for?  They did, despite going over the budget.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Vicki Reineke / EyeEm and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Richard Sassaman / EyeEm and Getty Images

Gif, Third through Sixth Picture, and First through Sixth Tweet Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

Dutty Wine! ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Slayed The Toronto Caribbean Carnival

6 photos Launch gallery

Dutty Wine! ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Slayed The Toronto Caribbean Carnival

Continue reading Dutty Wine! ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Slayed The Toronto Caribbean Carnival

Dutty Wine! ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Slayed The Toronto Caribbean Carnival

[caption id="attachment_3068368" align="alignleft" width="1032"] Source: (George Pimental/Bravo) / Bravo[/caption] On Sunday’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, the ladies (thanks to Tanya Sam who REALLY deserves her own peach) went to Toronto, Tanya’s hometown for the amazingly fun Caribbean Carnival. Tanya, who is of Ghanian descent, explained to the ladies, who had never attended before, that Carnival takes place for about four weeks in August and is all about partying, dressing up and getting crunk in the streets! Clearly, Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Hampton, and Kenya Moore were up for it. Porsha, who at the time had given birth four months prior, was definitely ready for a vacay. ‘This is mommy on the loose. I love my baby, but I’m ready to turn up in Canada. This is the turn up I’ve been needing,’ Porsha told her sister Lauren on Sunday’s ep. And turn up is what they did. That and everyone stayed with tradition by dressing up in traditional Carnival costumes, which is the biggest staple of these massive events. According to Culture Trip, the majority of these incredibly sexy outfits “are handcrafted with every detail, sequin, and feather carefully considered and sewn on,” and usually cost between $900-$10,000. From what we saw, the Atlanta cast killed it! Back in August, Tanya posted a pic of her and her castmates all dressed up. “[B]rought my Atlanta woes to roll thru the Six for carnival. I’m born and raised in Toronto so had to let them know how we do,” she wrote on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/B0wWhs0hNEn/?utm_source=ig_embed   Slay! We are living for those thick thighs! Even better, this week Bravo posted never-seen-before pics for all to see. Take a look:

HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ Had a Throuple For The First Time Ever Look at a Home  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
On Location With Global Grind: Here’s What We…
 6 days ago
02.12.20
Malcolm X’s Assassination Is Being Reinvestigated After New…
 7 days ago
02.11.20
Press Play: Rap Video That Breaks Down Voting…
 2 weeks ago
02.07.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close