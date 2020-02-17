HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ Had a Throuple For The First Time Ever Look at a Home

One of the most recent episodes of HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ not only made history, but also made a lot of viewers and users either intrigued or uncomfortable.

The program featured its first polygamous throuple – three people in a relationship with each other.

In an episode called “Three’s Not a Crowd in Colorado Springs,” the romantic trio (Angelica (Geli), Brian and Lori) were in search of a different place to live that could accommodate the three of them.

Wherever they were going to live had to be in threes, from the bathroom (three sinks) to the garage (three-car).

So how did they meet in the first place, and how did they become a throuple?

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

During the episode, it was explained that Brian and Lori got married in 2002 and they have two children together. The couple said they then fell in love with Geli after meeting her in a bar.

The trio then entered into a relationship with Brian and Lori exchanging vows with Geli in a commitment ceremony in Aruba, a few weeks before taping “House Hunters.”

You can imagine that Twitter users had a lot to say about this episode and throuple!

Great episode!!!! Educational. — roxane gay (@rgay) February 13, 2020

I'm watching the throuple episode of #HouseHunters and ALL I HAVE TO SAY IS white cabinets are great in theory but has anyone with fingerprints NOT regretted their decision within the first week? — Heather (@seeheatherwrite) February 15, 2020

I was legit about to change the channel until I heard throuple. You have my FULL attention now lol #HouseHunters pic.twitter.com/4ZA2AswCIg — Melanie Hawkins (@MelHawk92) February 13, 2020

the throuple on hgtv wants a room that fits all three of them and three sinks in the master bathroom? dog,,, aint no body have a move in ready house with THREE SINKS — anna banana 🍌 (@annaeafanti) February 13, 2020

HGTV you have gone too far! This episode was inappropriate for family viewing and a new low for your channel. Quite frankly, my neighbors were appalled as well (they are gay men) and will join my entire family (10 households) in boycottingyour channel for the next 3months. — KateMC13 (@Mc13Kate) February 14, 2020

I want to see the houses, furnishings and yards. No interest WHATSOEVER in their weird arrangement. Bye HGTV, it was nice while it lasted — PaulafrmDetroit (@PaulaMorelliP) February 14, 2020

So did they find what they were looking for? They did, despite going over the budget.

