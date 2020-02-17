CLOSE
Internet Criticizes Chaka Khan’s NBA All-Star National Anthem Performance

The internet is roasting Chaka Khan’s performance of the national anthem at the NBA All-Star game over the weekend.  Many fans took to Twitter to criticize the performance calling it “brutal” and “weird.”  Some even compared it to Fergie’s rendition of The Star Spangled Banner during the 2018 All-Star game that received widespread criticism.   The Grammy Award-winning Khan is best known as the “Queen of Funk” and has sold nearly 70-million records worldwide. But I have a bad feeling that a ‘remix’ of her rendition of the national anthem is coming soon to social media. What were your thoughts? Was it as bad as people are making it out to be or maybe she could’ve just kept it simple?

 

Internet Criticizes Chaka Khan’s NBA All-Star National Anthem Performance  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

