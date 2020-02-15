It’s “NBA All-Star Weekend 2020!”

Chicago is the host of the “2020 NBA All-Star Weekend!” It was in Charlotte last year & we had a ball, so I know Chi-Town is gonna be CRAZY!! The best that the NBA has to offer will all be on hand for what should be a great event. This years All-Star game Captains are Lebron James & Giannis Antetokounmpo which both have dope rosters! New champions in the “Mountain Dew 3-Point Shootout” & the “Sprite Slam Dunk Contest” will both be crowned tonight, so good luck to all the competitors & we’ll see what happens!

