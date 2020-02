Shouts to hip hop legend the RZA! He is the director of the new film “Cut Throat City” which is coming to theaters April 10th this year. The film is packed with notable names (Wesley Snipes, Ethan Hawke, Terrence Howard, Tip “T.I.” Harris & others) & is a crime drama based around the Hurricane Katrina floods of 2005. I’m sure the soundtrack is gonna be fire, & you can check the trailer out on Youtube!

Also On 105.3 RnB: