Early voting begins TODAY! So that means you can get out before it gets crazy & cast your vote! It continues through February 29th 2020 & you can VOTE at any early voting location & same day registration is available! Here are some of the sites in the area:

1. Beatties Ford Road Library 2412 Beatties Ford Rd

2. Bette Rae Thomas Rec Center 2921 Tuckaseegee Rd

3. CORNELIUS Town Hall 21445 Catawba Ave

4. UPTOWN Hal Marshall 618 N College

5. Hickory Grove Library 5935 Hickory Grove Rd

6. Hornet’s Nest Pavilion 6301 Beatties Ford Rd

7. EAST Independence Library 6000 Conference Dr

8. UPTOWN Main Library 310 N Tryon St

9. MATTHEWS Library 230 Matthews Station St

10. MINT HILL Library 6840 Matthews – Mint Hill Rd

11. SOUTHPARK Morrison Library 7015 Morrison Blvd

12. HUNTERSVILLE North Library 16500 Holly Crest Ln

13. NEW SITE NEW LIBRARY 4429 South Boulevard

14. Sugar Creek Library 4045 N Tryon St

15. UNCC Belk Gymnasium 8911 University Rd

16. UNIVERSITY CITY Old Pier 1 8802 JW Clay Blvd

17. WEST Boulevard Library 2157 West Blvd

18. BALLANTYNE AREA Former Fox & Hound Restaurant 15235 John J Delaney Dr, Charlotte

19. SOUTH CHARLOTTE Former Rite Aid 7601 Pineville-Matthews Rd, Charlotte

20. STEELE CREEK AREA Former Hollywood Video 11130 S. Tryon St, Charlotte

