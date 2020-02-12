CLOSE
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Reportedly Expecting First Child

There is only ONE way to describe this news, and I’ll let Michael Scott take it from here…

According to multiple sources, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their first child. WHAT?!  Just Jarred was the first to report the story.  Sophie, 23, and Joe, 30, have kept things hush hush, but a source told Just Jarred, “their friends and family are super excited for them.”  The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019, and had a second ceremony about a month later in France.

Neither Sophie or Joe have confirmed the news, but that caption seems to confirm this year is bringing something great for Joe.  We for sure CAN confirm the Jo Bros are expecting a new album soon!

