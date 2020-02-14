PICS: Jennifer Aniston Turns 51 And SLAYS Magazine Cover

View this post on Instagram

Just when you think you have @jenniferaniston figured out, she surprises you. As one of the few actors to seamlessly transition her superstardom from the small screen to the big one and back again, our March Issue cover star has remained a paparazzi magnet and the object of our fascination for half her life. But as she tells her friend and drinking buddy #SandraBullock, the truth is stranger than tabloids. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @alique_studio and styled by @melzy917 for our March Issue.