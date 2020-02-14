PICS: Jennifer Aniston Turns 51 And SLAYS Magazine Cover

*Jennifer Aniston appreciation post* Let’s be real, Jennifer Aniston is out here making 51 look like the new 31! SHEESH! She just celebrated her 51st birthday (Feb. 11th), and honestly she’s never looked better! She revealed that she’ll be gracing the cover of Interview Magazine, and these pictures have me speechless. *immediately buys gym membership and kale* Check out the photos below!
Just when you think you have @jenniferaniston figured out, she surprises you. As one of the few actors to seamlessly transition her superstardom from the small screen to the big one and back again, our March Issue cover star has remained a paparazzi magnet and the object of our fascination for half her life. But as she tells her friend and drinking buddy #SandraBullock, the truth is stranger than tabloids. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @alique_studio and styled by @melzy917 for our March Issue.
"I’d never had Jack Daniels until then, and I have not had a sip of it since." In our new March Issue, out soon, America's Sweethearts @jenniferaniston and #SandraBullock recall the first time they met. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @alique_studio and styled by @melzy917 for our March Issue.
I mean come ON! She’s so gorgeous! Here’s to hoping I look half that good at 30! Haaaaa!
Thank you @interviewmag for this birthday surprise. I had no idea this would be coming out today. Feeling proud and honored to be celebrating with this cover. Thanks to the Interview team for celebrating women at every age… turns out 51 is pretty fun. And thanks to @nickkharamis, @melzy917, @alique_studio, @mrchrismcmillan, @gucciwestman — and my sister from another mister Sandy Bullock for talking to me about whatever the hell we were talking about. I love you so much. 🥰🥳
