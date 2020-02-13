I Am Carolinas Black History Honorees: Pastor Horatious Harris

Pastor Horatious Harris came to the Carolinas over 5 year ago ready to make an immediate impact! He wears many hats, including Senior Pastor of New Birth Charlotte, businessman, and philanthropist. Most recently, Pastor Harris joined forces with the Carolina Panthers Player Impact Committee and David Tepper Charitable Foundation and local community organizations to bailout first-time non-violent offenders from local jails. In 2019, Pastor Harris assisted in the release of over 100 prisoners through the New Birth Charlotte Bailout Project. 2020 will be no different, as Pastor Harris will bailout even more people to unite them back with their loved ones.

Visit Pastor Harris any Sunday morning at 10am at 1800 Brewton Drive and learn more about the bailout program.

