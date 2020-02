As a true wrestling fan, this is really dope! According to eurweb.com The Rock has announced that his daughter, Simon Johnson, has officially signed with the WWE! This makes her the first fourth generation superstar!! First her Great Grandfather “High Chief” Peter Maivia, then her Grandfather Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, then her Dad, & now her! Can’t wait til she makes her debut!

