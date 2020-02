The New Hampshire Primary was close, but Bernie Sanders pulls it out! There were 24 delegates at stake so this was a huge victory (especially after the debacle in Iowa). Bernie snatched up 26% of the vote, with Pete Buttigieg coming in second place with 24.4% of the vote. Ann Klobuchar had an impressive outing grabbing 19.8% of the vote, followed by Warren (9.3%), Biden (8.4%), Steyer (3.6%), Gabbard (3.2%), & Yang (2.8%). On to Nevada!

