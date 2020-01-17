CLOSE
J.Cole Drops Revenge Of The Dreamers III – Directors Cut

Looks like J.Cole is excited to see the project come together, he didn’t wait until midnight to release it.

Hard to believe it’s been a year already!? Dreamville dropped Revenge Of The Dreamers III.  The label gave us 12 new tracks.

You’ll notice not everyone is from the ‘Ville , but you’ll enjoy the talents of some features like 6lack, Reason, Dreezy, Smino and more!

Check out the dope cover out and tracklist below:

 

  Yes, 40,000 people were in one place at one time to enjoy the rescheduled Dreamville Festival ; that was originally dated in September. J.Coles inaugural festival took place at Dorothea Dix Park, where the plan for this festival had been in the works for 4 years or more. The two stage festival Rise and Shine had great performances and dedications to the late, Nipsey Hussle by all the artist; J.Cole, 21 Savage , Nelly , Teyana Taylor  ,  Big Sean ,  Lute ,  OMEN  , MEZ ,  Ari Lennox  , EarthGang ,Rapsody   , J.I.D , Davido  , 6lack ,SABA , and COZZ. J.Cole dedicated his song 'Love Yours' to Nipsey and let everyone know it's important to give people their flowers while they are here, as he brought on Philly rapper Meek Mill to perform. Big Sean had the largest moment of silence to pay respect and send prayers to Nipsey and his family.   https://www.instagram.com/p/Bv9ceW_FtY2/

Take a listen for yourself:

