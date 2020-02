“Bad Boys For Life” has been dethroned as the #1 movie in the country after a three week run (coming in at #2 with $12 million). Warner Brothers “Birds Of Prey” is now in the top slot raking in $33 million, & in third it’s the Universal war drama “1917” with $9.2 million. In fourth place it’s Universal’s “Doolittle” with $6.5 million, & rounding out the top five it’s Sony’s “Jumanji: Next Level” with $5.5 million.

