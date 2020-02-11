Looks Like Fans Of “Power” Have A Lot To Look Forward To!

CLOSE
Power Season 6, Series Finale

Well “Power” is now over, but Courtney Kemp & 50 Cent have some good things in store for fans of the show! After last nights show finale Starz debuted four different spin-offs from the series. First off is “Power Book II: Ghost” which continues the story of Tariq & his ongoing saga (Mary J. Blige & Method Man are set to star). Then it’s “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” which is about his rise in the game, then “Power Book IV: Influence” will follow Councilman Rashaad Tate’s saga. Then lastly it’s “Power Book V: Force” where the trailer looks like we’ll be following Tommy to L.A. The “Power” Universe will continue to run strong!

