The World’s Most Beautiful Man According To Science

I would have never have guessed this one! BUT according to science Robert Pattinson is the world’s most beautiful man following science research into the “perfect face.”

I can practically here the team Edward fans cheering…

These were the results of a study conducted by plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva, who measured the eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape of several celebrities, and found Pattinson to be the closest match to “perfection” in the eyes of ancient Greece.

Pattison was found to be 92.15% “accurate” to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which is said to measure physical perfection of the face. Henry Cavill came in second with 91.64% followed by Bradley Cooper (91.08%), Brad Pitt (90.51%) and George Clooney (89.91%).

Clearly Science hasn’t been introduced to Jason Momoa…

Who do you think should have been picked???

