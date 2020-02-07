“Birds Of Prey” Hits Theaters This Friday!

Margo Robbie reprises her role of Harley Quinn with her all female squad in the new Warner Brothers film “Birds Of Prey (& The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)!” It hits theaters this Friday & picks up pretty much where the “Suicide Squad” left off, her breakup with “The Joker”. She teams up with a band of female Super Heroes to take down the villain Black Mask. This should be another hit from the DC Comic Universe (as they just had a mega hit with “Joker”) & I’ll definitely be in attendance!

