CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

“Birds Of Prey” Hits Theaters This Friday!

“Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Margo Robbie reprises her role of Harley Quinn with her all female squad in the new Warner Brothers film “Birds Of Prey (& The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)!” It hits theaters this Friday & picks up pretty much where the “Suicide Squad” left off, her breakup with “The Joker”. She teams up with a band of female Super Heroes to take down the villain Black Mask. This should be another hit from the DC Comic Universe (as they just had a mega hit with “Joker”) & I’ll definitely be in attendance!

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Viola Davis Will Play Michelle…
 1 day ago
02.05.20
BHM: Did You Know These Beloved Things Were…
 1 day ago
02.05.20
10 items
Thirsty Twitter Wants Travis Kelce To Put A…
 3 days ago
02.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close