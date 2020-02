A new season of the hit reality television show “Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition” kicks off tonight at 10pm on WEtv! This should be interesting, especially with the couples they have involved: Cee Lo Green & his fiance’ Shani, Styles P & his wife Adjua, Joseline Hernandez & her boyfriend Ballistic Beats, Michel’le & her boyfriend Stew, & Bianca Bonnie & her boyfriend Chozus. All ten people live in the same house & have ten days to fix their problems. We’ll see what happens!

