Viola Davis Will Play Michelle Obama In New Series

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Showtime has a new series in the making called “First Ladies”

The series will be based on some of the First Ladies including Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Focusing on the drama and politics also the positive things these ladies have done for the country.

A statement was made

Having Viola Davis play Michelle Obama is a dream come true, and we couldn’t be luckier to have her extraordinary talent to help launch this series.

