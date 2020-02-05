Lady Parts! Erykah Badu Set To Release A Fragrance That Smells Like Her Vajajay

There is no denying the fact, our homegirl in our head, Erykah Badu is the personification of dope vibes.

She has empowered us through her music, given us style inspiration and placed energy in the universe that is beyond brilliant. The masses will agree that an abundance of greatness flows from Erykah and since she has the juice, sis has decided to capitalize on it, Gwyneth Paltrow-style. See, like the Oscar winner, Badu is also selling the sweet scent of her vagina with a new line of perfume called Badu’s Pussy.

We’re dead serious y’all.

“There’s an urban legend that my p—y changes men,” the singer recently said in a cover story for 10 Magazine. “The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”

Sounds about right especially when you consider Badu’s claim that she will make you “change Gods and change jobs” From Andre 3000 to Common we have watched these men become great while under her spell. Now I am not saying that these brothers didn’t house greatness but there was definitely a transfer of energy that intensified what they possessed.

I mean Common did tell PEOPLE last year that it was “hard to eat” after he and Badu split.

Badu also stated in the interview the Badu Box is her “superpower” and that the fragrance is made from the ashes of her panties(among other ingredients).

“The people deserve it!” she concluded.

Ladies..For a SWEET vagina

I Drink raw cranberries often.

Now the secrets out. (Reluctantly) ALSO promotes healthy,strong WOMB &bladder. — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) May 18, 2014

Listen sis, I am here for it because Erykah can do no wrong in my eyes. Also, this may be what we need to avoid having ole boy make that call to Tyrone (pun intended).

Badu’s Pussy will be available exclusively in her new online store, Badu World Market on February 20, 2020.

BEAUTIES: Will you be buying???

RELATED NEWS:

Inside Out: The 15 Best Foods To Feed Your Vagina

Surfbordt! Safaree’s 12-Inch ‘Anaconda’ Sex Toy Is ‘Finally’ Here

Slay Sis! Serena Williams’ New Fine Jewelry Line Is Fire!

Lady Parts! Erykah Badu Set To Release A Fragrance That Smells Like Her Vajajay was originally published on hellobeautiful.com