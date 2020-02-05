CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

WATCH: ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Trailer

Minions

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Minions, you either love them or hate them.  Doesn’t matter, because there’s a new Minions movie on the way.  The official trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru dropped, and I’d be lying if I said it didn’t look cute.  The film is set in the 1970s when Gru was just a young boy with big aspirations to be a villain.  Every villain has an origins story, so it’s only right we see Gru’s.  Check out the trailer below!

The Despicable Me franchise introduced a new minion that is sure to win over viewers.  Otto!

No word on an actual release date yet, but the film is set to hit theaters this summer.

WATCH: ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Trailer  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Viola Davis Will Play Michelle…
 18 hours ago
02.05.20
BHM: Did You Know These Beloved Things Were…
 23 hours ago
02.05.20
10 items
Thirsty Twitter Wants Travis Kelce To Put A…
 3 days ago
02.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close