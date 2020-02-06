After the announcement of baby number 3 from one of our favorite couples Ciara and Russell Wilson; the couple was seen in Miami for the Big Game.

Russell was stopped by reporters and he made a statement that has everybody in aw and jealous of Ciara.

Source:usweekly.com

“I always pamper, pregnant or not; I just make sure that all of her food cravings are taken care of, that she gets anything she wants.”

Russell Wilson Giving Us ‘Hubby Goals’ was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Karen Vaughn Posted 7 hours ago

