Russell Wilson Giving Us ‘Hubby Goals’

After the announcement of baby number 3 from one of our favorite couples Ciara and Russell Wilson; the couple was seen in Miami for the Big Game.

Russell was stopped by reporters and he made a statement that has everybody in aw and jealous of Ciara.

“I always pamper, pregnant or not; I just make sure that all of her food cravings are taken care of, that she gets anything she wants.”

