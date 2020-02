Gotta send a “Boston sized” Birthday shout to the brotha named Bobby Brown! We pretty much know his story, from New Edition to a huge solo career. If you don’t know it, check out the “New Edition Story” & the “Bobby Brown Story” biopics on BET! Hahahaha!!! I think what’s so special about Bobs situation is how he bounced back & got himself on track. He’s back touring & performing, & lets hope the “N.E. Posse” will link back up this year! Enjoy your day brotha!

