Well, there you have it. The Senate has just acquitted “The Trumpster” of charges, so he will not be removed from office. In the words of Frank Nitty from the movie “The Untouchables”, he….”Beat the Rap!” I’m sure this is why Speaker Nancy Pelosi held the articles over the holidays because she believed the case just wasn’t strong enough. Oh well, that’s water under the bridge. Time to focus on the 2020 Presidential election!

Also On 105.3 RnB: