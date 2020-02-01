How Minority Voters Changed America in 2008

In 2008 if you were black and living in America you knew that you had a chance to make history and change the scope of the greatest country in the world by voting for Barack Obama. There are no historical facts that minority voters come out simply to change history but the statistics of voter turn out to the polls for the 2008 presidential election seem to support that theory.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
According to an analysis by the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) at Tufts University, votes by blacks ages 18-29 years old increased by 8.7% landing at a 58.2% turn out in comparison to 2004 where only 49.5% of young minority voters came to the pools. Overall eligible black voter turnout also increased to 65.2% in 2008 almost matching white eligible voters at 66.1%
Black women had the highest voter turnout rate making this the first time in history. The U.S. largest minority groups, Blacks, Hispanics, and Asians, also clocked in record-breaking numbers at the polls for the 2008 presidential election. On November 4, 2008 all of these things came together to form a record-breaking day resulting in the election of the first African-American President beating Senator John McCain.
In 2009 President Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. President Obama was elected to a second term in 2012 standing for all Americans throughout his eight years in the White House. His legacy leaves behind inclusivity for the LGBTQ community, strictly gun laws, marriage equality, the capturing of terrorist Osama Bin Ladin and much more.
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
1. First Family PortraitSource: 1 of 22
2. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource: 2 of 22
3. The Obamas on Air Force OneSource: 3 of 22
4. The First Family in LondonSource: 4 of 22
5. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha ObamaSource: 5 of 22
6. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State DinnerSource: 6 of 22
7. Turkey PardoningSource: 7 of 22
8. Sunday ChurchSource: 8 of 22
9. Gobble, GobbleSource: 9 of 22
10. Malia Obama, the First DaughterSource: 10 of 22
11. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ObamaSource: 11 of 22
12. Ice Cream TreatSource: 12 of 22
13. A Christmas StorySource: 13 of 22
14. Malia and Sasha ObamaSource: 14 of 22
15. Michelle Plays on a BikeSource: 15 of 22
16. The Sister SelfieSource: 16 of 22
17. Supporting MomSource: 17 of 22
18. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource: 18 of 22
19. Obama SwaggerSource: 19 of 22
20. Christmas With The ObamasSource: 20 of 22
21. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource: 21 of 22
22. Christmas Tree LightingSource: 22 of 22
The Latest:
- Happy Birthday Bobby!
- Behind The Scenes: Viola Davis Will Play Michelle Obama In Upcoming Showtime Series
- It’s Official: “The Trumpster” Has Been Acquitted Of Charges
- Cleveland’s Future History Maker: Lady Doniella Ligon
- Parents Suing School For Allegedly Handcuffing Their Son
- Find Out What Deborah Norville Told Chirl Girl!
- Boxer Gervonta Davis Arrested For Domestic Violence
- BHM: Did You Know These Beloved Things Were Invented By Black People?
- Before Rush Limbaugh’s Medal Of Freedom For Being Racist, He Once Wanted A ‘Medal For Smoking’
- I Am Carolinas Black History Honorees: Payton Coleman
How Minority Voters Changed America in 2008 was originally published on hotspotatl.com