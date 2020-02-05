Happy Birthday Cam’ron!

Sending a big Harlem sized Birthday shout to the man they call Cam’ron! Since the first time I heard Cam on “357”, I knew dude was gonna make some noise. His solo career on Untertainment was good, but when he signed to Roc-A-Fella & started the “Diplomats” is when he blew to the next level. From his “Come Home With Me” album to group project “Diplomatic Immunity”, he started a successful movement that was felt heavily in hip hop. Since then he’s gotten into acting, involved in different businesses, released his own shoe with Reebok (the “Fleeboks”), & just dropped a new album “Purple Haze 2”. Enjoy your day Cam!

