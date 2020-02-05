Popeyes Drops…..A Clothing Line!?!

Okay…..I heard about this but I thought it was a joke. But it’s for REAL!!! Popeyes (that’s right, the fast food chicken chain) has launched a clothing line!! Hahahahaha!!!! This is hilarious, but genius at the same time!! They are trying to capitalize on all the hype they’ve been getting lately (of course from their beloved chicken sandwich), & some of the items available for sale online are already sold out! Some are saying that their line looks awfully similar to Beyonce’s “Ivy Park” line she just dropped with Adidas. They had the color scheme first so that’s all that matters! Hahahaha!!! Way to do it Popeyes!

