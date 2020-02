Syleena Johnson has dropped her tenth studio album “Woman” & it’s available on all digital platforms. One of the host on TV One’s daytime talk show Sister Circle Live, Johnson lead the release with her single “I Deserve More”. The project has two features, one from her labelmate Q Parker & the other from Raheem DeVaughn. The singles are pretty nice, so I’ma have to check the “Woman” album out!

