CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Gabi Fresh Teams Up With Swimsuits For all For 2020 Line!

GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign

Gabi “Gabi Fresh” Gregg has teamed up with Swimsuits for All for the all new “Resort 2020 Collection!” Gabi is one of the first plus size bloggers who blew up on social media, & has gotten into modeling & designing as well. In the promotional shoot she’s joined by model Veronica Pome’e & activist Mama Cax. According to Yahoo Finance this line “celebrates the fearlessness and confidence shown by women, each leaders in their own right in the female empowerment movement”. Retailing under $120 the collection is available on the Swimsuits for All website!

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
10 items
Thirsty Twitter Wants Travis Kelce To Put A…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
On This Day: Someone Made A Website That…
 5 days ago
01.30.20
On This Day: Someone Made A Website That…
 5 days ago
01.30.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close