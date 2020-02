“Fears are nothing but a state of mind.” -Napoleon Hill

You have to get in action towards living your best life.

You can’t be scared of being less than perfect, because nobody is perfect.

You need to relax and actually live your life with the sense of fulfillment that comes from working on goals that follow your passion!

Don’t let fear stall your engine out.

-@ChirlGirl

