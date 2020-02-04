I Am Carolinas Black History Honorees: Joseph Charles Jones

Joseph Charles Jones was a student at Johnson C. Smith University in 1960 and led many sit-in protests a lunch counters in Charlotte until the city center began to desegregate. He voluntarily went to jail in South Carolina in support of the Rock Hill Nine, a group of African American men that staged a sit-in at a segregated lunch counter.

He became an attorney and lived in Biddleville, which is Charlotte’s oldest surviving Black neighborhood. In 1966, Jones organized an activist organization called the Action Coordinating Committee to End Segregation in the Suburbs or ACCESS.

Jones not only made history when he was in his 20s, but continued it well into his 70s and 80s.

The Charlotte City Council issued a proclamation recognizing December 9, 2019 as Joseph Charles Jones Day.

Joseph Charles Jones, a local civil rights icon, passed away on December 27, 2019.

