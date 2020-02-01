I Am Carolinas Black History Honorees: Sheriff Garry L. McFadden

Sheriff McFadden is a thirty-six year veteran of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and was one of the most decorated law enforcement officers in the history of CMPD. After a stellar career, Sheriff McFadden retired from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department in 2011 and was immediately re-hired by the City of Charlotte and assigned to work in the Office of the Chief to the Community Relation Unit to help implement programs within the community.

In 2015, Sheriff McFadden and three local barbers created a community initiative called Cops and Barbers. The initiative captured the attention of “The President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing,” and as a result, President Obama invited the group to the White House. President Obama considered this vision as one of the top ten initiatives in creating meaningful relationships in communities.

As a detective with CMPD, Sheriff McFadden has been featured on American Most Wanted, The First 48 and The Justice Files. He has also been a contributor to People Magazine and other national media outlets. In 2016, Investigative Discovery channel presented “I Am Homicide” a docuseries highlighting a few of Sheriff McFadden’s most complex homicide cases as a homicide detective. The debut of this nationally and international television show allowed Sheriff McFadden to be the first African American Law Enforcement Officer to have his own television show. He completed 2 seasons.

He has received numerous awards and recognitions both professionally and personally through his community involvement.

On May 8th, 2018, the voters of Mecklenburg County in North Carolina elected McFadden as their next Sheriff, making him the first African American Sheriff in the history of the county. On December 4th, 2019, Sheriff Garry McFadden became the 45th Sheriff of Mecklenburg County.

