Behind The Scenes: Hulu Acquires Horror Satire By ‘Dear White People’ Creator

The creator of Dear White People is continuing to make moves outside of his successful political comedy franchise.

Justin Simien had a movie at Sundance this year called Bad Hair and according to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s been picked up by Hulu. The Sundance description for the movie reads:

“Los Angeles, 1989. Anna Bludso (Elle Lorraine) is a scarred survivor of a scalp burn from a mild relaxer perm. She also has the smarts and ambition to be the next on-air star at Culture, a music video TV show. After years of struggling to be seen for her ideas and hard work, Anna fears the worst when her dreadlocked boss is replaced by Zora (Vanessa Williams), an ex-supermodel with a silver tongue. Zora warns Anna that her nappy look has got to go, so Anna bites the bullet and gets a weave. Turns out, her flowing new hair is the key to success—but it arrived with a mind of its own, and it bites back!”

Already hooked, no?

According to a THR source, the movie reached a worldwide rights deal worth $8 million. Hulu will have to add a theatrical distributor because the deal calls for a global theatrical release.

The movie stars Elle Lorraine, Vanessa Williams, Jay Pharoah, Lena Waithe, Blair Underwood, Laverne Cox and James Van Der Beek. We’ll keep you posted as more visuals get released!

