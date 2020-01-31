CLOSE
117 New Emojis Revealed for 2020

New year, new emojis! 117 new emojis have been approved to be rolled out with the Emoji 13.0 update coming later this year. The new release features a variety of gender-inclusive/neutral symbols, some pretty cool animals, and even bubble tea! There’s also some new ninjas along with an “Italian Hand Gesture” which is not to be confused with a “chef kiss,” although I will probably use it as a chef kiss.

Most of the gender-neutral emojis will expand on the original ones, such as gender-neutral person and a mustachioed man wear wedding veils, and a gender-neutral person in a tuxedo. It’s likely that manufactures of smartphones and other devices will begin incorporating the new set of emojis in a software update later this fall.

117 New Emojis Revealed for 2020  was originally published on radionowindy.com

