“Fast & Furious 9” Drops This Summer!

Well, well, well…..after last years spin off “Hobbs & Shaw”, & their animated series on Netflix “Fast & Furious: Spy Racers”, the original is back for a 9th time! That’s right, Universal’s “F9: The Fast Saga” will be in theaters this summer, so I’m sure fans of the franchise will be super ecstatic! According to Collider.com you’re gonna have the ‘staple’ cast with a few new additions. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, & John Cena are all ready to go with Justin Lin (who directed Tokyo Drift & Fast 5) in the Directors seat again. Get ready!

