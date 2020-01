A lot of people are grieving right now, as they watch the images attached to the death of Kobe Bryant. Here is a poem from Washington Irving, that has helped me look at meaning of tears and sadness.

-@ChirlGirl

There is a sacredness in tears.

They are not the mark of weakness, but of power.

They speak more eloquently than ten thousand tongues.

They are the messengers of overwhelming grief, of deep contrition,

and of unspeakable love.

-Washington Irving-

Also On 105.3 RnB: