Enjoy Eating at Popeyes? Now You Can Dress Like You Work There!

On the heels of the Beyonce’s successful launch of her Ivy Park x Adidas clothing line, Popeyes Chicken has decided to capitalize on the fashion bandwagon considering how much the outfits resemble the popular fast-food place.
According to CNBC, Wednesday, the restaurant chain that went viral last year after it’s chicken sandwich sold out nationwide, announced it’s latest marketing ploy: a limited-edition clothing line that mocks all the buzz around Beyonce’s launch.
It is no surprise that Popeyes has already created a buzz for its latest move:
Given Popeyes’ penchant for keeping its ear to the ground when it comes to social media trends, it should come as no surprise that they sprang into action once this theory started gaining traction. Just two weeks later their work uniforms are being featured in That Look from Popeyes clothing collection and will be available while supplies last.
The people who are in the picture actually work for the restaurant, and sales for the new clothing line will be donated to the Popeyes Foundation.
So if you want to get “that look,” you might have to wait. It’s sold out at the moment!
Popeyes Is Selling Its Own Ivy Park-Looking Merch & We Can’t Help But To Stan
1. Here's Bey....1 of 10
2. POPEYES UNIFORM HOODED JACKET ($40)Source:Courtesy of Popeye's 2 of 10
3. POPEYES UNIFORM KHAKI VISOR ($10)Source:Courtesy of Popeye's 3 of 10
4. POPEYES UNIFORM TUNIC ($30.50)Source:Courtesy of Popeye's 4 of 10
5. POPEYES UNIFORM SHORT SLEEVE POLO ($35)Source:Courtesy of Popeye's 5 of 10
6. POPEYES UNIFORM CREWNECK T-SHIRT ($19.95)Source:Courtesy of Popeye's 6 of 10
7. POPEYES UNIFORM HALF ZIP UP ($38)Source:Courtesy of Popeye's 7 of 10
8. POPEYES UNIFORM CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT ($23)Source:Courtesy of Popeye's 8 of 10
9. POPEYES UNIFORM ORANGE CAP ($20)Source:Courtesy of Popeye's 9 of 10
10. POPEYES EXECUTIVE BUTTON DOWN ($25)Source:Courtesy of Popeye's 10 of 10
