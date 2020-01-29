Happy Birthday “Uncle” Charlie!

You know we have to give a huge shout to one of the greatest male vocalists of all time, my man “Uncle” Charlie Wilson! If I could think of one word to describe this brotha, it would simply be…..’amazing!’ He is truly one of the best performers I’ve ever seen, & has spanned five decades ladies & gentleman, FIVE decades as an artist!! Let me tell you, that is not an easy task…..especially in the fickle music industry. Whats so crazy, is his career is at its height now!! Hahahahaha!!! He still continues to ‘wow’ audiences all over the world, putting it down as only he can. Enjoy your day “Unk!”

