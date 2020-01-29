Former Vice President Joe Biden has been leading in the polls by a wide margin since he announced that he was running for president. Because he has been so popular among voters, a number of people have begun to wonder who he’ll pick for a running mate. According to the Washington Post, there are rumors that Sen. Kamala Harris and Stacey Abrams are being considered. However, Joe Biden clearly named Michelle Obama as his top choice.

While campaigning in Muscatine, Iowa, Biden was asked which Obama he would want as a running mate. Biden answered, “I sure would like Michelle [Obama] to be the vice president.” The crowd immediately applauded.

But, unfortunately for us and Biden, our forever First Lady has made it clear she has no interest in being an elected official.

Joe Biden ‘Sure Would Like’ Michelle Obama To Be Vice President was originally published on blackamericaweb.com