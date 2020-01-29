Chirl Girl’s Pearls of Wisdom

Are you operating on ‘Burn Out?” Tired, frustrated and not really getting anything done?

It happens to everyone! Busy folks get focused on trying to do it all and please everyone. And life just doesn’t work that way!

Something has to change. And that has to be you, prioritizing yourself, as first. You can’t really help anyone when you are at your wit’s end an exhausted.

Take a little time today for self-care and get your mind right.

You’ll be surprised how all the other little things fall in place when your mind isn’t stressed.

-@ChirlGirl

