ICYM: Tommy Davidson’s Past Beefs With Jamie Foxx And Will Smith Are Pure Entertainment

If you’re not paying attention to Tommy Davidson at this point in your life, you need to stop everything and reprioritize.

The celebrated comedian and voice of Oscar Proud on The Proud Family is spilling top tier tea in his new memoir Living in Color. According to the book, Davidson had altercations with current megastars Jamie Foxx and Will Smith, and Davidson is happy to share the details.

According to Page Six, Davidson’s issues with Smith came to a boil on the set of Woo, the 1998 movie starring Davidson and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Jada has been married to Will for over 20 years with the two marrying in 1997. So you can imagine Will’s reaction on the set of Woo when Davidson tried to steal a kiss from Jada.

According to his memoir, Davidson was dissatisfied with Woo‘s original ending and the producers weren’t thrilled as well. During a phone call with Jada on the line, he pitched an idea to have his and Jada’s characters dance as the credits roll. Everyone liked the idea and they agreed to its execution, Davidson writes.

However, Davidson didn’t mention to Jada that he also had the idea of kissing her during the scene, although he says he mentioned it to a producer.

“I didn’t know this: You have to rehearse a kiss,” he writes. “You can’t just spring it on your costar … And I didn’t think it was all that big of a deal.”

Um, sir…

Clearly, the #MeToo movement wasn’t popping off during this time.

While filming, Davidson said he went in for the kiss and he immediately felt Jada flinch. Not too long after the scene was shot, Will — who was engaged to Jada at that time and was on set — barged into Davidson’s trailer and said, “I didn’t appreciate that,” Davidson writes in the book. Davidson said he goaded Will and the incident quickly escalated.

“Will went all gangsta on me, saying what I did was not cool,” Davidson writes. “There was a moment there when we might have come to blows. My reactive fight-or-flight instinct was triggered and I could have exploded.”

It didn’t come to this, however, since Jada followed Will into the trailer and defused the scene, according to Davidson. Since the incident, Davidson and the Smith family have been nothing but friendly and at one point, Davidson says Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, helped him with sobriety. He even appeared on Jada and Andrienne Banfield-Jones’ Red Table Talk to discuss his situation.

This isn’t the only time Davidson has spilled the dirt on a beloved star in his book, according to Page Six. He also talked about his beef with Jamie Foxx during both of their In Living Color days. He says Foxx was talented, but extremely “competitive” and his style of humor was “mercilessly mean.”

In one instance, when Foxx would play his famed character Wanda who would flirt with Tommy Davidson’s character in an In Living Color skit, Davidson said Foxx veered off script. He says Foxx strenuously pulled on Davidson’s underwear, trying to rip them off so that he would be left naked. Davidson says that luckily he was lying down because his first reaction was to sit up and “bust him in his mouth, saying, ‘What the fu**, motherfu**a!’” Davidson thinks Foxx did it for no other reason than to get a cheap laugh at his expense.

Davidson says when the two were on the set of their 1997 movie Booty Call, their beef once again resurfaced. Davidson says Foxx refused to comprehend the concept of “supporting actor” and “was determined to steal every scene he could.”

One day, Davidson says Foxx even challenged him to a game of one-on-one basketball, and Davidson says that although Foxx was trash-talking the whole time, Davidson whipped him 9-0.

Davidson said at one point he went for a layup and Foxx charged him. “If I had hit my head on the hardtop concrete, that would have been the end of me,” Davidson writes. “I was ready to give Jamie some street-fighting lessons too, but the crew pulled us off each other and held me back.”

Davidson further writes, “Maybe [Foxx is] a better person now. I would like to believe he is.”

We’ll take a copy of that book, please.

ICYM: Tommy Davidson’s Past Beefs With Jamie Foxx And Will Smith Are Pure Entertainment was originally published on globalgrind.com

Royce Dunmore Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: