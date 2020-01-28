CLOSE
Kobe Bryant & His Daughter Took Communion In Church Before Fatal Crash

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

It’s comforting to know that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna attended church on the day they passed away. According to reports, the father and daughter duo took communion right before boarding their flights. Father Steve Sallot of Our Lady Queen of Angels Church in Newport Beach, Calif. was one of the last people to see them alive. 

“He was here before the 7 a.m. mass and that’s our first mass of the day. So he would obviously have been in the prayer chapel before that and he was leaving about 10 to 7,” Sallot told ABC News.

The helicopter crash was reported a little after 9:30 a.m. that same morning. May God rest their souls. 

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were inseparable. We know this because she was always by his side, on and off the court. And whether he would win or lose a game, his daughter was in his arms during the press conference. He always had his family right beside him. They died together. The tragedy is unfathomable. The world is in a state of shock as details emerge about the fatal crash that took the life of five people. An outpour of condolences have flooded social media. At 13-years-old Gianna showed great promise in her basketball career. She played basketball for the Los Angeles Lady Mamba team and had her hopes set on playing for UConn. Kobe Bryant meant so much to so many people. His untimely death is devastating, but add on the death of his daughter — it’s incomprehensible. A wife and mother suffering a double loss. A family watching the sun set on their universe. The world is mourning a legend. It’s unbearable. All we can do is pray.

