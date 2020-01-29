Keyshia Cole’s Mother Frankie Checks In To Rehab

Keyshia Cole’s mother is starting her new year off the right way by checking back into rehab.
Cole is hoping this will be a different experience and outcome.
My day today. 🥰 happy YOU DECIDED ON YOUR OWN, to check YOURSELF INTO a facility to get treatment. Its only been two weeks but, I’m trying to be hopeful and optimistic 🙃 Maybe that’s what’ll make THIS TIME different. This being what YOU WANTED AND NO ONE ELSE…….. Maybe this is the YEAR IN ALL ASPECTS !!!!! GREATNESS 😍😎🥳 #Mom
