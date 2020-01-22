Behind The Scenes: ‘Red Table Talk’ Gets A Spin-Off

The Facebook show Red Table Talk has become such a success that a spinoff has been announced, which should bring all the similar feels.

According to Shadow And Act, Facebook has ordered the new show Red Table Talk: The Estefans, which will star music icon Gloria Estefan along with her daughter Emily Estefan and her niece Lili Estefan. The show’s description says it will bring “the Red Table to Miami for a new series of candid conversations about today’s most timely, social and personal issues with family, celebrity guests and experts.” Jada Pinkett Smith, who’s behind the original Red Table Talk, will executive produce along with Estefan.

“I’m incredibly proud of Red Table Talk and thrilled to build upon this franchise with my family and with Gloria, Emily and Lili,” said Pinkett Smith in a statement. “Red Table Talk has created a space to have open, honest and healing conversations around social and topical issues, and what’s most powerful for me is hearing people’s stories and engaging with our fans in such a tangible way on the Facebook Watch platform. I’m excited to see the Estefans put their spin on the franchise and take it to new places.”

Estefan is a Cuban-American singer who reached international superstardom with hits like “Conga” and “Anything for You.”

“I’m incredibly excited to carry the Red Table Talk torch with my family in Miami,” said Estefan. “Jada and I have spoken about this a lot and feel my daughter, niece and I can tackle issues important to us and our fans with a new and fresh voice. Jada has done this incredibly and continues to do [it] with her family in their candid, intimate, and groundbreaking conversations at the iconic Red Table.”

For folks who are still hooked on the original Red Table Talk, don’t worry. The show — which stars Jada, her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris — has been renewed through 2022. So there’s many more opportunities to laugh, cry and watch the ladies bare their heart with guests on the Red Table.

Behind The Scenes: ‘Red Table Talk’ Gets A Spin-Off was originally published on globalgrind.com

Royce Dunmore Posted January 22, 2020

Also On 105.3 RnB: