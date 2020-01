Now this is HOT!!! Jordan Brand is definitely coming with it as they do every “All Star Weekend” by dropping some exclusive kicks. This year though? This “NBA All Star Pack”, which features TWO pairs of classic throwbacks?? Man….this might be the hottest release yet (in my humble opinion). I mean you have the “Air Jordan 1”, then you have the classic “Air Ship PE”….in the same BOX?!? Pure DOPENESS!!!

