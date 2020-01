Congrats are in order for comedian Mo’Nique! One of the original “Queens Of Comedy” just announced that Showtime will air her new stand up comedy special “Mo’Nique & Friends: Live From Atlanta!” According to Essence Magazine this is Mo’s first special in ten years so expect for her to really bring it! The special is an hour long & will be executive produced by Mo & her husband (& Manager) Sidney Hicks. Do your thing Mo’Nique!

