Happy Birthday Jazzy Jeff!

Gotta send a huge ‘Philly Sized” Happy Birthday shout to the BEST DJ to ever do it…..the “Magnificent” Jazzy Jeff! Yeah, I said it….the best to EVER do it, & I know a slew of DJ’s who would agree. I’m not even gonna go into his artist side as he (& his partner WIll Smith) are hip-hop legends, but from a skill set side?!? I’ve never seen nor heard anyone cut, scratch, transform….any of that, better than Jeff Townes. I mean the man practically invented “transforming”, I mean tto put it lightly, he is the ‘standard’ in DJing! Enjoy your day brotha, & thanks for showing us what a real DJ is like!

