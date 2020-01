Oprah Winfrey has officially dropped her name from the yet to be titled Apple TV documentary on Russell Simmons. She was on “CBS This Morning” with her bestie Gayle King & according to Entertainment Weekly pretty much said “I thought some things were not right” with the project. The documentary was put together by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering & focuses on Drew Dixon, who is a former music exec that initially accused Simmons of rape back in 2017.

