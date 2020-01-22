CLOSE
WATCH: The Weeknd ‘Blinding Lights’ Music Video

It appears The Weeknd is tripping pretty hard. It also appears that my perception of this song has changed drastically after watching this music video. From once what were positive vibes to now doomed vibes. The new music video for “Blinding Lights” is a cinematic mix between Fast and Furious and Joker. It picks up right where the “Heartless” music video left off. We certainly have some storytelling going on here. It’s rumored that both songs are from The Weeknd’s upcoming album, Chapter IV. Oh, I’m also sensing some Michael Jackson vibes. What do you think?

