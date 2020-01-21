CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Pastor John Gray Loses OWN Show After Three Seasons

NAACP Image Awards Special Screening Of OWN's "The Book Of John Gray"

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

OWN has pulled the plug on ‘The Book of John Gray’ after three seasons, despite the Pastor saying he was “working on Season 4 right now.”

From The Grio:

The Greenville News confirmed through a network spokesperson that there are “no plans” for new episodes of the series that starred Relentless Church Pastor John Gray. Being a part of the network’s programming since 2016, it was not disclosed as to why the show was canceled.

This comes after Gray came under fire for buying his wife, Aventer, a Lamborghini worth $200,000, and most recently, The Relentless Church, where he preaches, has reportedly been in the process of being evicted from its property in Greenville, South Carolina because he “allegedly breached his lease by not making his scheduled payments.”

Gray has taken to social media to defend his purchases and character.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of The Grio

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Robin L Marshall and Getty Images

Pastor John Gray Responds To Lamborghini Controversy And Twitter Reacts

11 photos Launch gallery

Pastor John Gray Responds To Lamborghini Controversy And Twitter Reacts

Continue reading Pastor John Gray Responds To Lamborghini Controversy And Twitter Reacts

Pastor John Gray Responds To Lamborghini Controversy And Twitter Reacts

Pastor John Gray bought his wife a Lamborghini Urus, which is priced around $200,000, for their eight-year anniversary. He posted a video of gifting his wife the luxury vehicle. In the video, you can hear Gray say to his wife, “You light my fire. Let this Lamborghini light your fire, baby!” The clip has gone viral, see below: https://twitter.com/currenttingz/status/1071925215016480768 See Also: Alabama Cops Never Notified EJ Bradford’s Family After Mistakenly Killing Him, Aunt Says The megachurch pastor who leads his own church in Greenville, South Carolina, received some backlash on social media. He responded on Facebook Live, “First of all, it wasn’t a pastor that bought the car. It was a husband that bought the car. I’m a husband first. Don’t confuse what I do with who I am. What I do is I pastor God’s people. Who I am is a husband and a father and I’ll do anything to honor them. And I won’t ask permission from anybody to do it.” He also said,  “What should concern people who are actually genuinely concerned is ‘did this man use any money from the church to do this?’ And the answer is no, absolutely not.” His wife Aventer Gray also responded on IG, saying, “I don’t see anyone screaming about how basketball players drive what they do while you paying $$$ to see them play in arenas and on fields. We don’t live for people! We live for God!” There were mixed reactions on social media, see below:

Pastor John Gray Loses OWN Show After Three Seasons  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Who Wore It Best? Celebs Keep It Sporty…
 5 days ago
01.16.20
Who Wore It Best? Celebs Keep It Sporty…
 5 days ago
01.16.20
Behind The Scenes: ‘Atlanta’ Is Coming Back With…
 2 weeks ago
01.09.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close